InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InnoCare Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:INCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,943,400 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 2,714,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

InnoCare Pharma Stock Performance

INCPF opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. InnoCare Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

About InnoCare Pharma

InnoCare Pharma Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops Orelabrutinib, an BTK inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed and/or refractory (r/r) chronic lymphocytic leukemia, r/r mantle cell lymphoma, r/r Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, r/r marginal zone lymphoma, r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)- MCD, r/r central nervous system lymphoma, combo w/MIL-62, systemic lupus erythematosus, immune thrombocytopenia purpura, multiple sclerosis, and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder.

