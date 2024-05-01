IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 410.8 days.

IGM Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. IGM Financial has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $31.56.

IGM Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4167 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

