Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.32.

HBM opened at C$10.48 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.46 and a one year high of C$11.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.40.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.681388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

