Ian C. Hantke Acquires 4,200 Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Stock

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 4,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,713.50.

FRU opened at C$14.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.14. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$12.66 and a 52-week high of C$15.27.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRU. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.64.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

