Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of ITCI opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $925,987.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $925,987.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $73,301,065.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

