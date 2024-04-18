J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $199.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $215.00 to $199.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.39.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $160.07 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.89 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

