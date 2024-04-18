J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $188.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $160.07 and a 1 year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after acquiring an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $185,299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

