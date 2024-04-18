JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Price Target to $84.00

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $335.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHH. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Menlo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

