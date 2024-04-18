Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Arcosa as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Arcosa by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.92. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.74 and a 12 month high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

