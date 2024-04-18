Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.