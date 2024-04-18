Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,613 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHI. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

