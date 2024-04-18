58 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,669.94 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,704.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,897.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $133.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 497.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

