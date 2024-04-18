LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 650.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

