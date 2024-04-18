Michael Rosehill Acquires 50,000 Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Rosehill purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($35,478.65).

Michael Rosehill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Michael Rosehill purchased 250,000 shares of Everyman Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £150,000 ($186,729.74).

Everyman Media Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON EMAN opened at GBX 57.79 ($0.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.75. Everyman Media Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50.12 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 69 ($0.86).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

