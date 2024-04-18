Mike Andrade Purchases 11,000 Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Director Mike Andrade bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$59,290.00.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of FTG opened at C$5.28 on Thursday. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 52 week low of C$3.02 and a 52 week high of C$6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.50. The stock has a market cap of C$126.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of C$34.98 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price target on Firan Technology Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

