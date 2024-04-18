Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 81,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $27.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.