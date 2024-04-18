Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,067 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 45.92% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:DMAT opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2,318.12 and a beta of 1.05.

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

