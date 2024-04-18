Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,067 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 45.92% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:DMAT opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2,318.12 and a beta of 1.05.
About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.