Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of UGI worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of UGI by 92.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

UGI Company Profile

Free Report

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

