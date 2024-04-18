Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.10

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 19947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,513 shares of company stock valued at $85,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,020,000 after buying an additional 8,370,507 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth about $19,610,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.