Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 5,791.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after purchasing an additional 456,097 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $133.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 102.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

