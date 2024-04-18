Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.52). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($12.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($14.04) EPS.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 5,029.17%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.00) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

ONCT stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Oncternal Therapeutics

In other news, Director Robert James Wills bought 6,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $58,630.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,630.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $92,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 205,312 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

