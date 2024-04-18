Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Issued By Zacks Research

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameren in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

AEE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Ameren Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.33%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

