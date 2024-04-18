Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Issued By Cormark

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FR. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FR stock opened at C$9.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.57. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$5.67 and a twelve month high of C$11.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.28.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of C$186.46 million for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.62%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

