Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Lowered by Analyst

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Culp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Culp’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Culp’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.98 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Culp Price Performance

CULP stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.29. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Culp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Culp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Culp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 556,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

