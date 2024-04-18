Rostislav Christov Raykov Acquires 50,000 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 94,900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,900.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 95,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,500.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 5,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 10,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LGC stock opened at C$1.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.79.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

