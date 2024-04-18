Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$56.00 to C$55.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.29.

Russel Metals Price Performance

TSE:RUS opened at C$39.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$32.53 and a 52 week high of C$47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.06. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.7672493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

