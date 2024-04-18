Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $273.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $238.00 to $273.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $244.62 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $143.23 and a fifty-two week high of $272.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.86.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.