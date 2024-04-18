Sather Financial Group Inc Has $295,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 232,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $115,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in NVIDIA by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 4,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $840.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $840.89 and its 200-day moving average is $618.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.25 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

