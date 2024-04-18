Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

