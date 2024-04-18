Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issued By Zacks Research

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Omnicell in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicell’s FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,571,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,653,000 after buying an additional 434,336 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Omnicell by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 156,734 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.