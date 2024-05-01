Analyzing Guild (NYSE:GHLD) & Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL)

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Guild shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guild and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $655.19 million 1.27 -$39.01 million ($0.65) -20.89 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $161.76 million 5.92 $75.94 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guild.

This table compares Guild and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild -5.95% 3.57% 1.27% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 46.95% 11.91% 4.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Guild and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 1 1 2 0 2.25 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50

Guild currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.30%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Given Guild’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Guild is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats Guild on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

