GSK’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,630.63 ($20.48).

GSK Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity at GSK

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,703.50 ($21.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,415.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,659.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,554.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,719.80 ($21.60).

In other news, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.88) per share, for a total transaction of £306,468.80 ($384,962.69). In other GSK news, insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($19.88) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($384,962.69). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 434 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). Insiders bought 19,802 shares of company stock valued at $31,381,484 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

