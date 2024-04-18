Short Interest in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Decreases By 6.1%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,750,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 94,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FuelCell Energy stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $451.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.94.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
