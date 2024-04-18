BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Update

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 30,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.90. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.06.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,004,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after buying an additional 3,951,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $13,278,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

