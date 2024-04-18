Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ DFGX opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $53.39.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
