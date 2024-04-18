Society Pass’ (SOPA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Society Pass in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of SOPA opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Society Pass has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Society Pass by 37.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Society Pass by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Society Pass by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Society Pass in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Society Pass in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

