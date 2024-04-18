Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Stepan in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.48 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Stepan Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SCL opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $100.61.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 1.8% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 58,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,306,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stepan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $174,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,916,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,637 shares of company stock valued at $957,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

