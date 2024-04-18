Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 5,680,656 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 161.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 4.25% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $90,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $247,065.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,292,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,848,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,701 shares of company stock worth $3,568,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

