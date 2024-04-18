The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $479.00 at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $446.00 to $479.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.93.

NYSE GS opened at $403.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $419.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

