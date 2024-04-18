Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 37,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,921,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,435,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $261,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $165,360.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 803,786 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 377,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 234,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.