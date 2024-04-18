Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 37,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,921,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,435,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00.
  • On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.
  • On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.
  • On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,920.79.
  • On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.
  • On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $261,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $165,360.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 803,786 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 377,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 234,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

