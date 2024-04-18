United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.93 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.90. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $23.46 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.67.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $235.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.70 and its 200 day moving average is $228.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total value of $3,724,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,282.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,190 shares of company stock valued at $29,672,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

