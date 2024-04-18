Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VV stock opened at $229.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $184.13 and a 12 month high of $241.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.