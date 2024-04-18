HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.5 %

HQY stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,322 shares of company stock worth $5,682,895. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.