Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

