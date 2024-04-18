Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI opened at $211.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.88. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $315.88.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

