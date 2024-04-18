Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.49.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,954 shares of company stock worth $9,983,276 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

