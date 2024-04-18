Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

NYSE:VIST opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.98. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 464,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,563 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Vista Energy by 120.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,146,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,354 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 31.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

