John Arthur Schweitzer Sells 65,891 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares in the company, valued at $17,075,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Arthur Schweitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $201,594.24.

On Thursday, March 7th, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,105,316.36.

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the first quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the second quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

