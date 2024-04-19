John Arthur Schweitzer Sells 65,891 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares in the company, valued at $17,075,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
John Arthur Schweitzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $201,594.24.
- On Thursday, March 7th, John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,709 shares of Informatica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $2,105,316.36.
Informatica Stock Performance
Shares of Informatica stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on INFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Informatica
Institutional Trading of Informatica
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the first quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the second quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
About Informatica
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Informatica
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.