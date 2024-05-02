Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Florian Baumgartner Sells 3,410 Shares

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $289,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,432 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $408,807.68.

On Monday, April 8th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $433,902.04.

On Monday, April 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $511,299.51.

On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.94. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $42.84 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.90. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $921.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 17.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $833,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 26.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 2,607.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

