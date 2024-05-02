Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Karthik Kuppusamy Sells 1,760 Shares of Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DGX opened at $137.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after purchasing an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after purchasing an additional 388,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,342,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

